London [UK], August 27 (ANI): England's fast-bowling all-rounder Chris Jordan will re-join Surrey at the end of the current season in a deal until the end of the 2024 campaign.

Jordan, who began his career with Surrey before moving to Sussex in 2013, will take the reins as the club's T20 captain on his return to The Kia Oval.

Jordan, in an official release, said: "I am extremely pleased to be returning to the place where it all started for me at the age of 17. I return having evolved not only as a cricketer but a person and I'm looking forward to continuing that evolution."

"I am honoured to be entrusted with leading the T20 team over the next few years and playing a part in helping the Club win trophies. There is an enormous amount of talent in the dressing room and I can't wait to get started," he added.

The 32-year-old seamer and lower order batter made his professional debut for Surrey in 2007 and played 68 times before leaving at the close of the 2012 season.

He is now one of the most revered short-format bowlers in the world and widely recognised as one of the best fielders in the game having played for more than eight years at the international level and in domestic leagues across the globe.

After 65 IT20 caps, Jordan is the leading wicket-taker in England's history with 73 scalps. He has also taken 45 wickets in 34 ODIs & 21 wickets in 8 Test matches.

He has also previously played in the Caribbean Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Big Bash & the Super Smash in New Zealand. (ANI)

