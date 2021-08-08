Tokyo, Aug 8 (AP) World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says it's "inevitable" that questions will be asked about the integrity of breakthrough track and field results at the Tokyo Olympics.
Coe was asked at a news conference if it was frustrating that some doubted whether the surprise win by men's 100-meter champion Marcell Jacobs had been clean.
Italian and British media reported that Jacobs cut ties this year with a nutritionist who was linked to a police investigation of steroid distribution.
Coe said he would not speak about a specific case, though he acknowledged that after "performances that are outstanding, it is inevitable people will always ask questions."
The two-time 1,500-meter gold medalist says: "Am I surprised about anything in athletics? Not really."
He suggests people doubted his own rapid career progress from a "relatively modest athlete" in 1978 to an Olympic champion two years later. AP
