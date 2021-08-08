Tokyo, Aug 8 (AP) World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says it's "inevitable" that questions will be asked about the integrity of breakthrough track and field results at the Tokyo Olympics.

Coe was asked at a news conference if it was frustrating that some doubted whether the surprise win by men's 100-meter champion Marcell Jacobs had been clean.

Also Read | Chelsea Transfer News Update: Romelu Lukaku Set To Complete Stamford Bridge Return.

Italian and British media reported that Jacobs cut ties this year with a nutritionist who was linked to a police investigation of steroid distribution.

Coe said he would not speak about a specific case, though he acknowledged that after "performances that are outstanding, it is inevitable people will always ask questions."

Also Read | 2020 Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 16: Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge Wins Gold In Men’s Marathon.

The two-time 1,500-meter gold medalist says: "Am I surprised about anything in athletics? Not really."

He suggests people doubted his own rapid career progress from a "relatively modest athlete" in 1978 to an Olympic champion two years later. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)