08 Aug, 08:13 (IST) Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge Wins Gold In Men's Marathon Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge won a gold medal in Men's Marathon, securing the fourth gold for his country. This is Kipchoge's second successive gold after achieving a similar feat during Rio 2016.

Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 will come to an end on August 08. The closing ceremony will take place later in the day following some medal events. As far as India is concerned, day 14, August 07, was its final day at the 32nd Summer Games. Neeraj Chopra hogged the limelight as the whole of India celebrated the javelin thrower's historic feat. The 23-year-old athlete took home the gold medal in the men's javelin throw. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony: Timings, Date, Schedule, Indian Flag Bearers, Live Streaming & Online Telecast Details of Summer Games Closing Event!

In another good show, grappler Bajrang Punia won a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 65kg category after defeating Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov. Punia defeated Niyazbekov 8-0 in the bronze medal match. In the golf event, Aditi Ashok narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal after finishing a brilliant 4th in the women's individual stroke play. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Recap of August 07: Check Out India’s Medal Tally and All Event Results.

On day 16, medal events in athletics, basketball, boxing, cycling track, handball, rhythmic gymnastics, volleyball and water polo will take place. Meanwhile, China continues to lead the medal tally with 87 medals followed by USA and hosts Japan.