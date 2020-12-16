Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 16 (ANI): Abu Dhabi T10, the world's only ten-over international cricket event sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), will be back for its fourth season from January 28 to February 6. The second edition will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The eight teams which fought fiercely for 2019 honours are all confirmed to return. The sides are: Team Abu Dhabi, Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors, and the Karnataka Tuskers who have been rebranded and will be known as Pune Devils.

Parvez Khan, co-owner, Maratha Arabians, said: "Our team is committed to defend the Abu Dhabi T10 title and make history by becoming the first side to win the tournament back to back. We have a fantastic team and I am certain everyone will give their best to bring the trophy home again."

Shaji Ul Mulk, founder, and chairman, T10 Sports Management (TSM), said: "We are thrilled that our team owners have decided to return for another season of Abu Dhabi T10. This multi-year commitment illustrates the confidence the team owners have in the fast-paced ten-over format.

"Our team at TSM, led by our Director for Strategy and Development Haroon Lorgat, have done a spectacular job bringing our partners together and ensuring a cohesive ownership platform to propel us forwards to our best ever event."

Matt Boucher, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Cricket, said: "The return of all the team ownership groups is fantastic news. The owners are the bedrock of the Abu Dhabi T10; their continued support and commitment to the event provide all our public and private stakeholders in Abu Dhabi with the platform to build a stronger annual product. Our thanks to Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Department of Culture and Tourism -- Abu Dhabi for their vision to include world-class cricket as a priority delivery within the destination events calendar."

The fast-action Abu Dhabi T10 ensures a complete cricket match can be played in 90 minutes -- the same duration as a football game. Its popularity is underlined by the enthusiastic participation of some of the most bankable names in world cricket. (ANI)

