Breaking records with each passing game has become normal for Virat Kohli and the Indian skipper has a chance to go past the feats of Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar during the first Test between India and Australia in Adelaide. The 32-year-old will head back to India following the conclusion of the first Test to attend the birth of his child and will be hoping to go past the records of the two cricking greats. Virat Kohli Records at Adelaide Ahead of India vs Australia, 1st Test Match 2020.

India and Australia, after the conclusion of the limited over’s series, face each other in the longest format of the game, starting with a first Day-Night encounter between the two teams. The match will be played at Adelaide Oval starting from December 17 and Virat Kohli has these achievements in his sights on a ground where he usually performs well. Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Miss Out as India Announce Playing XI for 1st Test Against Australia.

Sachin Tendulkar’s Century Record

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli currently share the top spot when it comes to scoring centuries against the Australian team in their own back yard. Both the players have scored 6 hundreds down under with the former cricketer managing the feat in 20 matches while the current Indian skipper has done it in 12 games. If Kohli manages to reach the three-figure mark in the two innings against Australia in Adelaide, he will on his own in the top spot.

Brian Lara’s Adelaide Record

West Indies legend Brian Lara holds the record of most runs scored by a visiting player at the Adelaide Oval. The former cricketer has scored 610 runs in four matches at the ground. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has 431 runs in three games at the venue and if he manages to score 179 runs or more in the two innings he will surpass Lara’s tally.

