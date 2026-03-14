Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 14 (ANI): A controversy has erupted over the distribution of tickets for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 matches scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal.

The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has alleged that although thousands of complimentary passes are issued for each match, they are not being given to young cricketers.

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TCA General Secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy stated that around 4,000 complimentary passes are provided to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for every IPL match. However, he alleged that these passes are being retained by association officials instead of being distributed to genuine young players who are actively involved in cricket.

The TCA has demanded that these passes be allotted first to young cricketers who are registered with both the Telangana Cricket Association and the HCA. The association emphasised that if cricket in the state is to develop, genuine players must be encouraged and supported.

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At the same time, the TCA also expressed concern over safety issues at the Uppal Stadium. It warned that conducting matches without proper fire safety clearances could lead to dangerous situations. The association cautioned that if the required safety standards are not followed, there could even be a possibility of IPL matches being shifted to other states.

The TCA has also urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India to appoint a special supervisory committee to clean up the administration of the HCA. It further alleged that former HCA president Mohammad Azharuddin had also failed to comply with court orders.

According to the TCA, financial irregularities in the HCA could exceed ₹300 crore. The association alleged that a nexus of political leaders, power brokers, and private academies is harming the development of cricket in Telangana.

TCA General Secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy asserted that the association will continue its legal battle until the truth comes out. (ANI)

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