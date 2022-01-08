Fatorda (Goa) [India], January 8 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled to be played today, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

"The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team after an ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for Covid-19," stated an official release.

Also Read | AUS vs ENG Ashes 4th Test 2021-22 Day 4 Stat Highlights: Usman Khawaja Hits Back-to-Back Hundreds as Australia Extend Dominance.

The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date.

The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved.

Also Read | Benjamin Mendy, Suspended Manchester City Footballer, Released From Prison on Bail.

ATK Mohun Bagan is in the fourth spot in the ISL standings with 15 points from nine games.

On the other hand, Odisha FC is in the seventh spot with 13 points from nine games. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)