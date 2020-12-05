Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will be held on December 30, informed its president Avishek Dalmiya on Saturday.

"The Apex Council today decided that December 30 at 4 pm we will have the AGM," Dalmiya was quoted as saying in an official release.

The release stated that the Annual Prize Distribution will be done on December 28 provided the players are not in a bubble preceding the domestic season. If such a case arose then the President and Secretary have been vested with the power to fix a suitable date.

The Apex Council members paid their tribute to the departed members and players before the meeting but a large-scale condolence meeting will be arranged when things are better and more in control from the pandemic. (ANI)

