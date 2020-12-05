Suresh Raina’s cricket academy has started conducting trials for all age groups to select a shortlist of players who will undergo training at the Suresh Raina cricket academies. Raina is set to open cricket academies in different places in Jammu & Kashmir. Raina took to social media to share his excitement about young cricket aspirants in the Union Territory. He also shared a short video clip of budding cricketers and aspirants attending the trials and expressed his delight on seeing so many aspirants interested in playing the sport. Yuzvendra Chahal Playing Was Within Rules but Don't Agree with Concussion Substitutes, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

Raina took to Twitter and shared a video clip of the interested aspirants attending the trial. “Great to see the enthusiasm & passion of our youth today at Dooru, Anantnag. Looking forward to working towards our commitment to the valley with the support of Hon’ble @manojsinha_Sir @nitishwarKumar Sir #JammuAndKashmir #Cricket” In the video, scores of interested aspirants can be seen attending the trials to show their skills and get shortlisted for the training in Raina’s academies. India Have Unbelievable Bowling Attack, Want to Put Them Under Pressure, Says Travis Head.

Suresh Raina Shares Excitement About Cricket Aspirants in Jammu and Kashmir

Great to see the enthusiasm & passion of our youth today at Dooru, Anantnag. Looking forward to working towards our commitment to the valley with the support of Hon’ble @manojsinha_ Sir @nitishwarKumar Sir #JammuAndKashmir #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Ni8Y90sR4R — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 5, 2020

Raina and his cricket academies had recently signed a MOU with J&K Sports Council to build and run cricket academies in the Union Territory. The trials will also be held at the MA Stadium Jammu on December 8 and 9. The J&K Sports council also shared the news on social media and announced the news.

Meanwhile, Raina announced his retirement from international cricket in August earlier this year. He was, however, supposed to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2020 but returned back to India from UAE – where IPL 2020 was held due to COVID-19 – days before the start of the tournament. He had shared his excitement in being able to provide a platform to cricket aspirants from the valley to make a career.

