Sports News | Cristiano Ronaldo's Wait for Saudi Pro League Title Extended After 1-1 Draw Against Al-Hilal

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], May 13 (ANI): Iconic striker Cristiano Ronaldo's wait for his first Saudi Pro League title has been extended as an own goal from Bento led to Al Nassr fumbling their chance at winning the league early after a 1-1 draw against rivals Al-Hilal on Tuesday night.

The Sunday's top of the table clash ended in a draw after goalkeeper Bento put the ball in his own net as it slipped past his gloves in the eighth minute of the stoppage time, as per Goal.com. After 33 matches, Al Nassr still holds a five-point lead over Hilal with 83 points.

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Earlier, it was the former Leipzig defender, Mohamed Simakan, who gave Al Nassr the lead in the 37th minute. As the scoreline stayed undisturbed till the stoppage time, the celebrations were on among the fans, but a mistake from Bento put Al Nassr's title win on hold.

Following the match, Cristiano thanked the fans for their support, noting that the "dream is close".

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"The dream is close. Heads up, we have one more step to take! Thank you all for the amazing support tonight!," he posted.

https://x.com/Cristiano/status/2054306161474556407

Next Thursday, Al Nassr will face Damac FC in their final game of the season, while Al Hilal will take on NEOM SC on Saturday.

On May 16, Al Nassr will fight for the AFC Champions League Two title against Gamba Osaka in Riyadh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)