Karachi, Feb 19 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of New Zealand and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy opener here on Wednesday.

New Zealand

Will Young c sub (Faheem Ashraf) b Naseem Shah 107

Devon Conway b Abrar Ahmed 10

Kane Williamson c Mohammed Rizwan b Naseem Shah 1

Daryl Mitchell c Shaheen Shah Afridi b Haris Rauf 10

Tom Latham not out 118

Glenn Phillips c Fakhar Zaman b Haris Rauf 61

Michael Bracewell not out 0

Extras (LB-4, W-9) 13

Total (For five wickets in 50 overs) 320

Fall of Wickets: 1-39, 2-40, 3-73, 4-191, 5-316.

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 10-0-68-0, Naseem Shah 10-0-63-2, Abrar Ahmed 10-0-47-1, Haris Rauf 10-0-83-2, Khushdil Shah 7-0-40-0, Salman Agha 3-0-15-0. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)