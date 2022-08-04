Birmingham [UK], August 4 (ANI): The Indian mixed doubles duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra proved to be a class apart for their opponents Mick Crea and Laura Sinon of Seychelles as the paddlers closed out the match 3-0 without any trouble to advance to the next round of fixtures at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The Indian pair beat Mick Crea and Laura Sinon of Seychelles by the scoreline of 11-1, 11-3, 11-1.

The world no. 6 pair will be up against Olajide Omotayo and Ajoke Ojomo from Nigeria in the mixed doubles round of 16 on August 5.

Later in the day, star Indian paddler Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula of India advanced to the round of 16 in the table tennis mixed doubles event with a 3-0 triumph over their Northern Irish opponents.

The Indian duo closed the match with the scoreline of 11-7, 11-8, 11-9 in a performance that was enough to dispatch Owen Cathcart and Sophie Earley.

Kamal and Akula will go up against Malaysian opposition in the mixed doubles round of 16 on August 5. (ANI)

