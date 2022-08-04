Atletico Madrid, who finished third in the La Liga last season and recently beat Manchester United in a pre-season game, take on Cadiz in another friendly. Diego Simeone would have been disappointed by his team's performances last campaign and city rivals Real Madrid almost had a free run to the summit. If the pre-season is to go by, the Madrid side have won both their matches in style but a quiet transfer period has raised question marks over their ability to challenge for the titles. Opponents Cadiz narrowly survived relegation by finishing 17th in the 2021/22 season and will be hoping for a much smooth ride this year. They have done okay in the friendlies so far but Atletico Madrid will be a different challenge. Chelsea Reveal New Summer Signing Carney Chukwuemeka (See Pics & Video).

Joao Felix scored the winner against Manchester United and all eyes will be on him as he leads the attack for Atletico Madrid. Jose Giminez and Stefan Savic defended well and showcased their superiority in the air in particular. Thomas Lemar and Geroffrey Kondogbia make this team tick with their slick passing game and Cadiz will need to man mark them well.

Cadiz headed into the contest on the back of a loss against LOSC Lille courtesy of a single goal. Osmajic and Alberto Perea were subbed off at half time for Cadiz but they did alright in the 45 minutes. The duo will be pushing for a more minutes on the pitch this evening. Iza on the right wing will look to carve out opening while Karl Etta Eyong is another important link in their attack.

When is Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid friendly clash will be played at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz, Spain on August 05 , 2022 (Friday). The game has a start time of 00:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, the Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid match would not be telecasted live in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Hence, fans in India would not be able to catch this game live on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid, Club Friendlies 2022?

Sadly, no live streaming online of this game for fans in India is available. Fans can, however, follow live updates online of social medal accounts of both the teams. Expect Atletico Madrid to score a few goals past Cadiz and head into the La Liga season high on confidence.

