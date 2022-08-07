Birmingham [UK], August 7 (ANI): After clinching the gold medal in the Men's Freestyle 74kg category final, Naveen said that he will focus on performing better in Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics.

Indian wrestler Naveen won the gold medal in the Men's Freestyle 74kg category final after defeating Pakistan's Muhammad Sharif Tahir in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 India CWG Schedule: Indian Athletes in Action on August 07 in Birmingham With Time in IST.

He defeated Muhammad Sharif Tahir at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday.

"I'm very happy that I won a gold medal for the country. I prepared well & executed it. I played without any pressure and felt happy to beat a Pakistani player. My next target is Asian Games and 2024 Olympics," Naveen told ANI.

Also Read | CWG Medal Tally 2022, Day 9 Results & Highlights: Wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Naveen Win Gold As India Surge Up in the Table.

Naveen sealed a 9-0 victory by points against Tahir in the gold medal match and clinched India's third gold of the day at the CWG.

Naveen was dominant in the first period and did not let his opponent take any points. The Indian grappler took a 2-0 lead in the first period by pinning his opponent.

In the final three minutes, Naveen managed to hold his ground with a powerful grip on his opponent, pinning and rolling the Pakistani wrestler in the ring to walk away with a gold medal.

So far, Indian athletes have won 40 medals, 13 golds, 11 silvers and 16 bronze, at the Commonwealth Games 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)