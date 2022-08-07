The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games is being held in Birmingham, England, and heading into the second last day of the quadrennial event. This day will be witnessing the finals of women’s hockey and the cricket tournament, along with the third-place matches. At the start of the 9th day, India currently ranks fifth on the 2022 Birmingham Games leader board with a total of 26 medals, including 9 gold, 8 silver, and 9 bronze. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated

The Indian wrestlers won a noteworthy amount of 6 medals on the first day of wrestling, including 3 gold medals and equalling the number of golds won by the weightlifters. The defending champion Bajrang Punia triumphs once again and wins his third consecutive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Deepak Punia and Sakshi Malik, are the other two athletes to bring home the gold.

With a total of 40 medal tally, India heads into the second last day of the Commonwealth Games. The India women’s hockey team will be playing their last match against New Zealand for the bronze medal, and boxers Rohit Tokas and Sagar will be competing in their semifinal matches. Indian athletes will also be competing in athletics and table tennis.

Indian Athletes in Action on Day 10 Of CWG 2022

Sports Athlete(s) Athletics Noah Nirmal Tom, Amoj, Jacob Naganathan Pandi, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Variyathodi (5:10 pm), Sandeep Kumar, Amit Khatri (11:25 pm), Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel (5:35 pm), Praveen Chitravel, Rohit Yadav, Annu Rani, Shilpa Rani (4:05 pm) Badminton* Lakshya Sen, Srikanth Kidambi, P. V. Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly (subjected to qualification) Boxing Rohit Tokas (12:45 am), Sagar (1:30 am) Cricket* India Women’s cricket team (Subjected to qualification) Hockey India Women’s hockey team (1:30 pm) Squash* Mixed doubles, Men’s doubles (Subjected to qualification) Table Tennis Bhavina Patel (1:00 am), Sonalben Patel (12:15 am)

As the end of the Commonwealth Games approaches the Indian athletes will try to snatch as many medals as they can trying to move up the ranks. A lot will be expected from the Indian women’s cricket team as the final stages of the competition approaches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2022 01:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).