Birmingham [UK], August 7 (ANI): India's para table tennis player Sonalben Manubhai Patel won the bronze medal after defeating England's Sue Bailey in the women's singles - Classes 3-5 here at The NEC Hall 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

Patel overwhelmed Sue Bailey in straight sets by 3-0 (11-5, 11-2, 11-3).

Sonalben Manubhai Patel dominated throughout the match and also claimed the first game 11-5 against England Sue Bailey.

Patel did not give the English paddler any chance as she played excellently to clinch the first two games in a one-sided fashion - 11-5, 11-2.

The Indian paddler went ahead of her way and outclassed England's Bailey 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 to claim a bronze medal.

Tokyo Para Olympic silver medallist Bhavina Patel will be in action against Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi of Nigeria later in the day. (ANI)

