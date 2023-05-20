Saint John's [West Indies], May 20 (ANI): West Indies women cricketers will now enjoy the same travel policy as of men's team like flying in business class and will stay in single rooms for international tours according to the Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The newly elected president of CWI Kishore Shallow has taken this decision in a directors' meeting in March.

"The women's game in international cricket continues to evolve, and CWI must keep apace and, where possible, lead," Shallow said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Introducing these policies and adding a second female to the board as an independent director are monumental strides in the right direction," he added.

CWI also approved a new committee-the Women's Cricket Transformation Committee which will work to achieve equality for women's players in cricket.

"The committee's remit will include but not be limited to recommending strategies geared towards increasing the interest and participation of women and girls in the sport, as well as proposing cricket competitions, events, and pathways that foster competitive women's and girls' cricket," CWI said in a statement.

The president and CEO of the West Indies Players Association West Indies women's cricket welcomed the decision of CWI and said that it would bring equality amongst cricketers.

"We welcome this move by CWI in the quest to achieve greater equality within our work environment among our cricketers," CEO Wavell Hinds said.

"We look forward to achieving similar goals in our ongoing negotiations on the renewal of our MOU for another four-year period," he further added.

West Indies women will play against Ireland in June and July, followed by a tour of Australia in October, where they will play three ODIs and three T20Is. (ANI)

