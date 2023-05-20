As Premier League football return after the mid-week break for the European competitions, Manchester United return with their quest of securing the top 4 spot and bagging a direct qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League group stages as they travel to the Vitality stadium to face AFC Bournemouth. Erik Ten Hag has done a really good job making Manchester United a really competitive team in the league after what can be called a not so good start and despite not being consistent enough to fight for the title, they have maintained themselves in a good position. But Liverpool are continuously closing in on them and are only a point away now, although Manchester United have a game in hand. Meanwhile, AFC Bournemouth has proven their doubters wrong as they cemented their position in the top flight next season currently being at the 14th position of the league table with 39 points. They are coming out of a defeat in their last two games but with nothing to lose, we can expect a spart from them at their home. Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane Shortlisted for Premier League 2022-23 Player of the Season Award.

According to Bournemouth Manager O'Neil, Antoine Semenyo is set to miss the rest of the season with an unspecified injury, while Hamed Traore, Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas all remain on the sidelines. Good news for them is Kieffer Moore recovered from concussion to make the matchday squad last weekend.

For Man United, Marcel Sabitzer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury and the Bayern Munich loanee joins Lisandro Martinez in the list of key injured players. Although, both Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay have recovered from their injuries and has joined to team training this week.

When is AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will visit Bournemouth in the Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, May 20. The match is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Premier League: Roberto Firmino, James Milner Among Quartet Players to Leave Liverpool at End of Season.

Where to Get Live Telecast of AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Network channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Disney+ Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of this game in India. Fans, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match. It will be a game of few chances with Manchester United winning by a solitary goal margin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2023 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).