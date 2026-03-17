Johannesburg, March 17 (ANI): South Africa Women's cricket team all-rounder Dane van Niekerk will miss the remainder of the tour to New Zealand due to a right calf injury, the Proteas Women announced on X.

According to the statement, Van Niekerk felt discomfort on the eve of the first T20 International (T20I), and a subsequent scan revealed the injury's extent, which will require rehabilitation.

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Fidelity Titans' Anneke Bosch has been called up as Van Niekerk's replacement for the rest of the tour, the statement added. Her wife, and veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, is also not in the squad as she recovers from illness.

"Proteas Women all-rounder Dane van Niekerk will miss the remainder of the tour to New Zealand due to a right calf injury," the statement said.

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"Van Niekerk experienced discomfort on the eve of the first T20 International (T20I) before a scan revealed the extent of the injury, which will require rehabilitation. Fidelity Titans' Anneke Bosch has been called up as her replacement," the statement concluded.

https://x.com/ProteasWomenCSA/status/2033724583728058606

The series in New Zealand consists of five T20Is and three ODIs, which form part of the Women's Championship.

The T20Is are being played as double-headers with the men's matches, where South Africa has another injury concern. Batter Jordan Hermann is out with a hamstring injury, but no replacement has been named. (ANI)

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