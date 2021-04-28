New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner on Wednesday added another feather to his illustrious cap as he smashed his 50th fifty and 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He also completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. The Australian was just 40 runs away from the milestone figure. He is the fourth player after Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Shoiab Malik to achieve the incredible feat.

In his 148th IPL match, the left-handed batsman becomes the first cricketer to complete 50 fifties in the IPL. Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan is placed second in the list with 43 fifties. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is placed third with 40 half-centuries in the competition.

Warner's 51-run knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was studded with two sixes which led him to complete 200 sixes in IPL. He became the eighth to hit 200 or more sixes in the league.

He is the fourth overseas player to complete the milestone after Chris Gayle (354 sixes), AB De Villiers (245), and Kieron Pollard (202).

A late onslaught from Kane Williamson and fifties from Manish Pandey and skipper Warner guided SunRisers Hyderabad to 171/3 in their allotted 20 overs against CSK. (ANI)

