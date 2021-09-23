Abu Dhabi, Sep 23 (PTI) Mumbai Indians posted a competitive 155 for six against Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Sent into bat, Quinton de Kock (55 off 42 balls) scored a fine attacking fifty and together with skipper Rohit Sharma (33) shared 78 runs for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for MI's total.

Towards the end, Kieron Pollard (21) and Krunal Pandya (12) added 30 runs for the fifth wicket before both perished in successive balls of Lockie Ferguson's excellent last over.

Ferguson (2/27) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR while young Prasidh Krishna (2/43) too accounted for two MI batsmen.

Brief Scores: 155 for 6 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 55, Rohit Sharma 33; Lockie Ferguson 2/27, Prasidh Krishna 2/43).

