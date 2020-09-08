Dubai [UAE], September 8 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada has said that the team wants to be the most consistent in this edition of the tournament.

The IPL 2020 is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 19 till November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Delhi Capitals had made it to the playoffs in the 2019 edition under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and the side would now be hoping to go two steps ahead to win their maiden IPL title.

"We had a really good season in 2019, so I know that we can challenge and win this competition because we came really close last season, so mentally I guess that helps. But also, it is a new tournament so we have to start again and we've got a nice group put together, nice team," Rabada said in an official release issued by Delhi Capitals.

"We have to start again and start the whole process, so hopefully we can get off to a good start but win at the end of the season -- we want to be the most consistent team and win at times when we really, really need to win," he added.

Rabada had picked up 25 wickets in just 12 matches in the 2019 edition of the tournament and he is now back training for Delhi Capitals after completing his six days of isolation.

"It feels good to be running in and to be with some teammates as well. It is of course some old teammates and some new ones," he said post his first nets session with the franchise this season.

"This situation is quite unique, not a lot of people get to do this. We're in the middle of a desert, playing cricket -- it's something that I didn't think I would ever be able to do. So it's a lot of fun also," he added.

Rabada who was the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL last season also commented on how lockdown gave him the opportunity to take a break from cricket.

"It's been a high volume of cricket in the past five years for me, but I really enjoyed the break at home. I was just chilling with my family, getting to see my friends (virtually) during the lockdown. So yeah being home was the best thing," Rabada said.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals will face Kings XI Punjab in their opening match of the tournament on September 20. (ANI)

