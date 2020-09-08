Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will take on Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) in the first semi-final of the Caribbean Premier League. TKR vs JAM match will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on September 8, 2020. Both teams will have their eyes on the prize as just two games stand between them and the trophy. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2020 can scroll down. CPL 2020 Points Table Updated: Trinbago Knight Riders Finish League Stage Undefeated, Jamaica Tallawahs Qualify for Playoffs.

Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders were the best team during the league stage, winning all their ten games, and will be looking to continue that firm and make it to the finals for the second consecutive year. Meanwhile, Jamaica Tallawahs just made it to the pay-offs as they finished fourth in the points table. Andre Russell Hilariously Imitates Rashid Khan’s Celebrations After Lucky Escape in CPL 2020 (Watch Video).

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket Keeper – Tim Siefert (TKR) and Glenn Phillips (JAM) must be your keepers.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Colin Munro (TKR), Lendl Simmons (TKR), Jermaine Blackwood (JAM) and Rovamn Powell (JAM) can be picked as the specialist batsmen.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sunil Narine (TKR) and Dwayne Bravo (TKR) must be your all-rounders for this game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Pravin Tambe (TKR), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (JAM) and Sandeep Lamichane (JAM) must be your bowlers.

Lendl Simmons (TKR) must be your captain for this clash while Glenn Phillips (JAM) can be picked as your vice-captain.

