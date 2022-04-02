Pune, Apr 2 (PTI) Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match here on Saturday.

DC made one change to their playing eleven, replacing Kamlesh Nagarkoti with Mustafizur Rahman, while GT fielded an unchanged side.

Also Read | Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Royals Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match 11.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)