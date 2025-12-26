New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): After finishing last in the inaugural season of the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) with just two wins, one of them coming in a shootout, and managing only four goals across six league matches, Delhi SG Pipers will head into the upcoming season determined to turn things around and address their struggles in front of goal, as per an HIL release.

Delhi SG Pipers will rely on a composed goalkeeping unit as they look to build a more resilient defensive structure this season. Argentina's senior goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino brings valuable international experience this season ,while Bansari Solanki provides a solid Indian option between the posts.

In defence, the arrival of Udita is a significant boost for the Pipers, adding experience, leadership and quality in penalty corner situations. The most expensive player from last season, Delhi SG Pipers were lucky enough to secure Udita for the base price, who has 134 senior caps and 17 goals for her country.

Young defender Jyoti Singh, captain of the Indian Junior Women's Team, will also be a crucial player in their defensive unit. International experience is further bolstered by Spain's Lola Riera and Argentina's Costa Biondi Valentina Isabel, while Indian youngsters Manisha, Shilpi Dabas and Suman Devi Thoudam add depth to the backline.

In midfield, experienced Australian Kaitlin Nobbs, with 16 goals in 156 senior appearances and Argentina's 20-year-old wonderkid Juana Castellar,o with 48 senior caps already, will feature for the Pipers. Joining them will be Sunelita Toppo who is already part of the Indian senior setup at just 18. Her teammates from the recently concluded FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, Ishika and Khaidem Shileima Chanu, are also part of the squad.

Up front, Delhi SG Pipers will once again bank on India's proven forwards, Captain Navneet Kaur and Deepika, two of the country's most prolific goalscorers who featured last season as well. While goals were hard to come by in the previous edition, the duo's experience and finishing ability remain central to the team's attacking plans. Experienced Indian attackers Sharmila Devi and Preeti Dubey will also join them this season.

Another crucial addition to the team is Uruguay's extremely prolific forward Maria Teresa Vianaache, who has slotted 69 goals in just 68 appearances across international appearances. Pipers also acquired Priscilla Jardel Mateos of Argentina as they aim to improve their conversion rate inside the circle.

Strength:Delhi SG Pipers possess a strong core of experienced Indian internationals across departments. With proven performers such as Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Udita and Sharmila Devi all in their prime, the side has the quality and profile to make a strong impression this season.

Weakness:Goals remain the biggest concern for Delhi SG Pipers after scoring just four goals in the league stage last season. But with four big additions in the attack, the Pipers have made it clear that they will pose a much bigger threat on goal this season.

Delhi SG Pipers Squad:

Cristina Cosentino (Argentina), Bansari Solanki, Udita, Jyoti Singh, Lola Riera (Spain), Costa Biondi Valentina Isabel (Argentina), Manisha, Suman Devi Thoudam, Shilpi Dabas, Sunelita Toppo, Kaitlin Nobbs (Australia), Juana Castellaro (Argentina), Ishika, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, Maria Teresa Vianaache (Uruguay), Priscilla Jardel Mateos (Argentina).

Delhi SG Pipers will play their opening game of the Women's HIL against Ranchi Royals on 28th December 2025, in Ranchi at 7:30 PM IST.

All matches of the Hero Hockey India League will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and DD Sports. The matches will also be live-streamed on Waves and the Hockey India League YouTube channel. (ANI)

