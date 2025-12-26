Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Melbourne Stars opener Sam Harper struck his maiden Big Bash League century on Monday evening, spearheading his team to a commanding seven-wicket victory over the Sydney Sixers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the ongoing BBL 2025-26. Harper's unbeaten 110 off 60 deliveries was the cornerstone of the Stars' chase, with the target ultimately proving too little to defend for the former champions. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Watch Tom Curran Dismiss Star Pakistan Batter With Perfect Setup During Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2025-26 Match.

Harper's Landmark Innings

Harper displayed exceptional form from the outset, anchoring the Stars' innings with a blend of elegant strokes and powerful hitting. He reached his hundred with a powerful drive through cover, marking a significant personal milestone in his professional career. His innings included nine boundaries and five towering sixes, showcasing both precision and aggression.

The young opener built crucial partnerships throughout the innings, most notably an 84-run stand with Jonathan Merlo, who contributed a brisk 14 off 21 balls. This collaboration keeps the scoring rate under check, making things difficult for the Sixers' bowlers.

Stars Chase Down Subpar Total

The Stars' final score of 145 for 3 represented a comfortable chase on a good batting surface, placing considerable pressure on the Sydney Sixers. The team's batting effort was a single-handed display of intent by Harper, with others playing cameos.

Sixers' Stumble In Batting

Batting first, the Sydney Sixers struggled to maintain run-rate against a disciplined Stars bowling attack. Despite a valiant effort from Daniel Hughes, who scored a brisk 60 off 42 balls, the Sixers lost wickets at regular intervals and could not build the momentum needed for a massive target.

The Stars' bowlers maintained tight lines and lengths, with Tom Curran and Peter Siddle being particularly effective, claiming 3 wickets apiece. The Sixers were eventually bundled out for 144 from their 20 overs. Highest Successful Run Chase in BBL: Matt Renshaw, Jack Wildermuth Score Centuries As Brisbane Heat Chase Down 258 Against Perth Scorchers to Secure Third Highest Run Chase in Twenty20 History.

Implications for the Season

This victory significantly boosts the Melbourne Stars' campaign, improving their standing in the league table and providing crucial momentum as the tournament progresses. Harper's century not only secured a vital win but also signals his emergence as a key player for the Stars, potentially impacting his future selection prospects.

For the Sydney Sixers, the defeat marks a setback, and they will need to regroup quickly to solidify their position in the top half of the standings. The match highlighted the importance of individual brilliance in T20 cricket, with Harper's performance proving to be the decisive factor.

