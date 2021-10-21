Hisar, Oct 21 (PTI) Delhi's Hemlata defeated PS Mantasaha Kumari from Assam 4-0 in the 50kg category as the National Women's Boxing Championships got underway here on Thursday.

Hemlata gave Mantasaha no chance whatsoever as she connected her jabs to precision and won the contest on a unanimous basis at St Joseph's International School here.

Also Read | Barcelona Transfer News Update: Raheem Sterling A Top Priority Signing For Catalan Giants.

Another highlight of the Day 1 was the flawless performance from Maharashtra's Aarya Kulkarni (52kg), who outclassed Yape Bamang of Arunachal Pradesh 5-0. It was a display of total domination from Kulkarni, evident from round one, and she did not let up till the final round to register an easy win.

The tournament is being hosted in association with the Haryana Boxing Sangh, and features more than 320 pugilists from 36 States/Union Territories/Boards from across the country.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Cannot Contain his Excitement at the Final Whistle After Winning the Match 3-2 Against Atalanta in Champions League 2021-22 (Watch Video).

Dominating the 50kg category were Goa's Priti Chawan, who beat Monika Pandey of West Bengal by referee stopping the contest (RSC) verdict, and Punjab's Komal, who blanked Sonia Gauni of Uttarakhand 5-0.

There was an edge-of-the-seat contest between Madhya Pradesh's Anjali Sharma (52kg) and Tamil Nadu's V Vinodhini.

Both boxers stood toe-to-toe throughout the fight, with Anjali just edging out Vinodhini 3-2 in the final verdict.

The gold and silver medallists of the ongoing championships will earn themselves a place in the national coaching camp.

The remaining two names for the camp in each category will be selected on the basis of performances in the selection trials, which will take place right after the Nationals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)