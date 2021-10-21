Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest goal-scorer of non-penalty goals in the history of the Champions League. Ronaldo scored a goal last night at the 81st minute of the match to rescue Manchester United in the game against Atalanta in UCL 2021-22. After winning the match, this video of Cristiano Ronaldo’s excitement went viral on social media. Manchester United had a terrible start to the game after the team was 0-2 down. But the team made a solid comeback into the match. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Rescuing Manchester United With a Goal Against Atalanta in UCL 2021-22, Says ‘We Never Give Up'.

Marcus Rashford scored a goal at the 53rd minute of the match and then Harry Maguire netted an equaliser at the 75th minute. Ronaldo then chipped with a super good header and the entire stadium erupted with a thunderous cheer for the Portugal star. The netizens and fans also could not stop cheering for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Ronaldo also trended on social media. Now, check Ronaldo's post-match reaction below.

Video:

Look at Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after full time. This is what it means. 😍pic.twitter.com/FWfOQCj88f — Mu. (@ElBichu7) October 20, 2021

After the match, Ole Gunnar Solkskjaer was all praises for the former Juventus star. "I was really, really pleased with how he led the line. As a centre forward we asked him to run the channels, drop in, press more because we're at home, of course. We want to get the crowd behind us. He did everything a centre forward should be doing," he said. Do let us know your view on the game in the Comments section below.

