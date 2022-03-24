Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022, beginning on Saturday.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK," said CSK in a statement.

"Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the franchise added in the statement.

Dhoni, 40, who had announced his international retirement following the 2019 World Cup, had led CSK to their fourth title last season.

CSK play KKR in the IPL opener here on Saturday.

