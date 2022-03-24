England and West Indies head into the third Test of the series in search of a win, on Thursday, March 24. The first two Test matches of this series ended in draws and hence, this match gains importance as the winner not only takes the match but also the series. Both teams would be focused and ready to face each other at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada. Apart from a brief collapse in the first match, England have shown signs of stability in the series, especially when it comes to their batting and skipper Joe Root would be pleased that his side have improved since their poor performances in the Ashes. WI vs ENG, 2nd Test 2022 Match Result: Kraigg Brathwaite, Joshua Da Silva Save the Day for West Indies in Drawn Test Against England

West Indies on the other hand, can take inspiration from their skipper Kraigg Brathwaite with the right-hander playing a 184-ball 56 run knock to help his side draw the second game. The hosts would need more of that in the third game and hope that it comes for a winning cause this time. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When to Watch West Indies vs England 3rd Test 2022 (Know Date & Time Details)

The third Test match between West Indies and England will be played at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada from March 24, 2022 (Thursday) onwards. The WI vs ENG match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of West Indies vs England 3rd Test 2022, in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, live telecast of the West Indies vs England series would not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. So fans in India would not be able to watch live action of the WI vs ENG 3rd Test on their TV sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of West Indies vs England 3rd Test 2022?

However, fans from India who wish to catch the live streaming online of the WI vs ENG Test series can surely log into FanCode. FanCode would provide live streaming of the WI vs ENG 3rd Test for fans at a nominal subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2022 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).