Kildare (Ireland), Jul 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar, currently ranked inside the Top-10 of the Ladies European Tour (LET), will aim for a strong performance at the KPMG Irish Open as she builds up to bigger challenges later this year.

Diksha sees this week's event as part of her preparation for the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open and the AIG Women's Open, the last of the Majors this year.

Both the Scottish Open, which carries a purse of USD two million and the USD 9.5 million Women's Open, are also part of the LPGA Schedule, which means a win even in the Scottish will get the winner a card for LPGA.

The other Indians in the field at the Irish Open this week include Avani Prashanth, Tvesa Malik and Hitaashee Bakshi.

Two-time winner on the LET, Diksha, who narrowly missed out on getting into next week's Evian Championship, also a Major, is looking forward to getting used to conditions in the British Isles as she tees up Carton House for the Irish Open.

The Scottish Open is set for July 17-20 and the Women's Open is from July 24-27 at Porthcawl.

"I feel happy and comfortable with my game and certainly look forward to participating in the AIG Womens Open this year," said Diksha.

"Last year didn't go well for me due to certain disturbances. In 2023 I finished Tied-21st. This time, I am hoping to do better. I am not targeting or setting any specific position but will only focus on preparation and processes."

Diksha, who has her father, Col Naren Dagar on the bag, added, "I am working on the aspects of my game, strength, and power in particular, Once I am happy with that, I would be hoping and expecting myself to Win the Majors. To win a Major or Olympics would be very satisfying and fulfilling in my career.”

This season Diksha has five Top-10 finishes, including a play-off loss at Lalla Meryem Cup, which was the season-opener. She was also T-8 at Joburg Ladies, T-9 at Women's South African Open, T-9 at Dutch Ladies and T-8 at German Masters.

