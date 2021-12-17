New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Former India badminton player Dinesh Khanna praised shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen as they have assured two medals for the country in the ongoing BWF World Championship in Huelva, Spain.

Srikanth and Sen will go against each other in the semi-final clash of the BWF World Championship and have confirmed one silver and bronze medal for India.

"It's a historic moment as it has never happened before. The first bronze medal in the men's singles in the BWF World Championship was won by Prakash Padukone in 1983 and the last medal was won by Sai Praneeth and now after so long, two Indian players have reached the semi-finals and later today it will be HS Prannoy who will be going against the Singaporean opponent," Dinesh Khanna told ANI.

"Two medals are already assured, one silver and one bronze. I would say that silver can also be converted into gold for Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen," he added.

Lakshya Sen defeated Zhao Jun Peng in a thriller on Friday to cruise into the semi-finals. Battling at court 2, the Indian went past the Chinese shuttler by 21-15, 15-21, 22-20 in a titanic one hour and seven minutes clash.

On the other hand, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Mark Caljouw to cruise into the semi-finals of the Championships. Former world number one Indian thrashed the Dutch shuttler by 21-8, 21-7 in a contest that lasted for just 26 minutes. (ANI)

