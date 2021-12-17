Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray will face off against each other for the first time in five years as the two greats meet in the second round of Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2021. The clash will be played in Abu Dhabi, UAE on December 17, 2021 (Friday) as both players aim to move to the next round. Meanwhile, fans searching for Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murray, Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Rafael Nadal Returns After Recovering From Injury, Sweats it Out For Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2021 (Check Instagram Post).

Rafael Nadal is the defending champion and will aim to make consecutive wins as he hopes to move to the finals of the competition against either Andrey Rublev or Denis Shapovalov. The two have met each other a total of 24 times and it is the Spaniard who leads the head-to-head record 17-7. Their last meeting was in 2016 and it was Andy Murray who emerged victorious at the Madrid Open.

When is Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murray, Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2021 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murray clash at Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2021 will be played at the Stadium Court on December 17, 2021 (Friday). The clash has a tentative start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How To Watch Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murray, Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2021 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Eurosport are the official broadcasters of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2021 Match in India hence the Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murray clash will be available for telecast on TV on Eurosport channels.

Where To Watch Live Streaming Of Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murray, Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2021 Match?

As Eurosport are the official broadcasters of Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2021 in India, the live streaming of Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murray clash will be available on the Discovery+ App and website.

