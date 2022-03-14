Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Disney Star has renewed its broadcast rights for the Premier League for the next three seasons, from 2022/23 to 2024/25 for the Indian sub-continent.

With the extension, the Indian broadcaster will be associated with the biggest football league in the world for over two decades.

Also Read | Jeev Milkha Singh, SSP Chawrasia Among Top Golfers to Tee Off at TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022.

The Premier League produces some of the most competitive and compelling football in the world. The Premier League is available to watch in 880 million homes in 188 countries.

"We are delighted to continue our association with the Premier League and look forward to the collaboration over the next three seasons. Our joint efforts have seen viewership for the league grow manifold and we remain committed to widening its popularity as well as deepening the affiliation for its clubs," said Sanjog Gupta, Head- Sports, Disney Star in a statement.

Also Read | Mallorca vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in India?.

"With Premier League and the Indian Super League, we are home to the two most popular football leagues in India and will continue our endeavor to grow football fandom in the country," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)