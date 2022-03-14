Kolkata, March 14: Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh and four-time European Tour winner SSP Chawrasia will be among the top attractions at the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship beginning here on Tuesday. Jeev will be playing a professional event in Kolkata for the first time since 2016 when he tees off at the revered Tollygunge Club.

The fourth event of the 2022 TATA Steel PGTI season, which carries a prize purse of Rs. 50 lakh, consists of 132 players including 129 professionals and three amateurs. It is a 72-hole stroke play event with the cut being applied after 36 holes.

The stellar field features some of the biggest names in Indian professional golf such as Rahil Gangjee, Olympian Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, Viraj Madappa, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Chikkarangappa and defending champion Karandeep Kochhar.

At the previous PGTI Players Championship held at Tollygunge Club in 2016, Karandeep Kochhar, while still an amateur, created history by becoming the youngest player to win on the PGTI at the age of 17 years and 163 days. As a result, he also became the first Indian amateur to win on the PGTI.

The foreign players competing are Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, Anura Rohana, N Thangaraja and Vijitha Bandara as well as Bangladeshis Md Zamal Hossain Mollah and Badal Hossain.

Besides Chawrasia, Gangjee and Madappa, the other prominent Kolkata-based professionals in the field are Shankar Das, Feroz Ali Mollah, Sunit Chowrasia, Divyanshu Bajaj and Mohammad Sanju. The three Kolkata-based amateurs participating are Rohan Shroff, Samridh Sen and Rahul Batra.

