On a high after clinching a terrific win over PSG in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22, Real Madrid would aim to consolidate their top spot in La Liga when they face Mallorca. Carlo Ancelotti's side would be oozing with confidence and would fancy full points against Mallorca, who are placed 16th and have lost four consecutive matches in La Liga. Real Madrid meanwhile, are entering this match on the back of a three-match winning run in La Liga. In all likelihood, Real Madrid would win all three points on Tuesday, which would enable them to open up the gap with Sevilla, who are second on the points table. Lionel Messi To Make Barcelona Return? Father Jorge Messi Reportedly Called Up Catalan Giants To Discuss Argentine’s Possible Camp Nou Comeback

Los Blancos would be without Eder Militao, who would not be available for selection. They would however, have Ferland Mendy and Casemiro back for selection, after they had missed the match against PSG. For Mallorca, they would miss Manolo Reina and Rodrigo Battaglia as they aim to bounce back from their terrible run of form. Let us take a look at live streaming and telecast details of this match.

When is Mallorca vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Mallorca vs Real Madrid clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on March 14, 2022 (Monday) at the Son Moix in Mallorca. The match has a scheduled start time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mallorca vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Mallorca vs Real Madrid live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mallorca vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Mallorca vs Real Madrid clash.

