Mumbai, July 28: A headed goal by Indian Air Force FT defender Sankit, in the last minute of added time, helped his team earn a thrilling 3-3 draw against debutants South United FC (SUFC), whose number nine Makakmayum Daniyal had earlier set alight the 134th Durand Cup, with the first hattrick of the tournament. In a Group A encounter played here at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) on Sunday evening, the Boys in Green from Bengaluru, in their debut campaign at Asia's oldest tournament and coming off a 0-5 reverse in their first game, displayed exceptional character against much experienced opponents led by the calm and clinical Daniyal, but in the end both teams deservedly spit points, as per a press release. Shillong Lajong FC Opens Durand Cup 2025 Campaign With Dominating 6–0 Victory Over Malaysia’s Armed Forces Football Team.

For the men in green, coach Kaja Mohideen Bhadussa to his credit, chose to put faith within the same eleven that began the game against Emami East Bengal on the opening day of the tournament on July 23rd. Priya Darshan had the experienced duo of Saurav Sadhukan up front and Shibinraj in goal and began with a 4-4-2 formation.

SUFC struck early as the impressive Huzafah Ahmad Dar put Daniyal through with a great threaded pass and the number nine side-stepped the experienced Air Force keeper to calmly slot in the opener. It was definitely an enthusiastic start from the Bengaluru boys and it was just four minutes on the clock. The lead doubled in the 23rd minute and it was Daniyal at it again, latching on to a long ball by keeper Nishanth.

He had to hoodwink defender Tombing and also seemed to have lost control of it for a while, but he recovered well to have a second grab at it and finished calmly yet again past Shibinraj. The airmen got one back soon after as Aqib came over from deep defence to get behind a pass outside the SUFC box by Akhish from midfield and unleash a left-footed grounder past Nishanth's near post. Durand Cup 2025: East Bengal FC Trample South United 5-0 in Campaign Opener.

It was also square for the first time in the game, soon after the lemon-break when the tireless Akhish, this time after initiating a move from the right flank, then finished himself with a snap shot after latching on to a loose ball in the box off a melee. The game seemed sealed for South United when Tombing's attempted headed clearance after a corner from the right flank fell to Daniyal, whose volley on the turn took an outstretched Shibinraj's palm before going in.

The Airmen true to their never give up spirit however, fought till the last minute of the six minutes of added time, and it paid off when Sankit got his head under a long ball from the left, rising up highest in between two defenders to slot home.

The next game on Monday is the first game of Group B between local sides Mohammedan Sporting and debutants Diamond Harbour FC and will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on the other side of the city.

