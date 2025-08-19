Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final Live Streaming: The Durand Cup 2025 is in its final stage, with the first semi-final taking place between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC on August 19. Both teams were placed in the same Group E, where NorthEast United FC qualified as number one while Shillong Lajong FC ended the league stage as number two. Durand Cup 2025: Emami East Bengal Beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2–1 in Thrilling Kolkata Derby To Reach Semi-Finals.

NorthEast United FC remained unbeaten in the group stage, winning two and drawing one, before taking on Bodoland FC in quarter-final 2. NEUFC dominated the contest, thrashing their opponents 4-0, to book a place in the Durand Cup 2025 semi-final 1.

On the other hand, Shillong Lajong FC suffered a defeat against NorthEast United FC in the group stage, but still went on to meet Indian Navy FT in quarter-final 1. Shillong Lajong FC managed to gain a narrow 2-1 victory over their opponents to reach the semi-finals.

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final Match Details

Match Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Date Tuesday, August 19 Time 7:00 PM (IST) Venue Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Network and Sony LIV

When is Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The first semi-final of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025 between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) on Tuesday, August 19. The Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC match will start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can find telecast viewing options of the Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. For live streaming viewing options of the Durand Cup 2025, read below. Durand Cup 2025: Sai Ruatkima Brace Fires Diamond Harbour Past Jamshedpur FC Into Semifinals

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025 Match?

Sony LIV will be officially live-streaming the Durand Cup 2025 in India. So, fans looking for Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025 online viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website.

