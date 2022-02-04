Beijing, Feb 4 (AP) A correspondent in Beijing for Dutch national broadcaster NOS was manhandled away from his camera during a live news show shortly before the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

Sjoerd den Daas, the NOS correspondent in China, was speaking to the camera when security officials pushed him away.

Also Read | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Being Called 'Most Shameful' Olympics Since Adolf Hitler's 1936 Berlin Olympics, Says Report.

Den Daas remained calm and told the anchor in the Netherlands, “I fear we will have to come back to you later.”

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Manchester United vs Middlesbrough FC, FA Cup 2021-22 4th Round Clash? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in MUN vs MIDD Line-up.

The broadcaster says in a tweet that “sadly, this is increasingly the daily reality for journalists in China." It adds that Den Daas is fine and was able to “complete his story a few minutes later.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)