Manchester United is all set to take on Middlesbrough FC in the FA Cup 2022. This will be the fourth round of the FA Cup 2022. The match will begin at 01.30 am IST at Old Trafford. With three wins out of the last four games, Manchester United is having a good time in the EPL 2021-22. The Red Devils overcome the challenge against West Ham as they won 1-0. Marcus Rashford was the one who scored a goal for United during the dying minutes of the match and took the team to a 1-0 win. Why is Mason Greenwood Not Playing in Manchester United vs Middlesbrough, FA Cup 2021-22 4th Round Match Tonight?

The Red Devils have 28 matches out of 31 games in the FA Cup. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Juan Mata, Raphael Varane, Anthony Elanga and others were pictured leaving their hotel ahead of the game. Both teams enter with a win in the FA Cup 2022. Mason Greenwood will obviously not play in the game after arrest as he has been accused of domestic violence and rape by his girlfriend Harriet Robson. He has been bailed now but United has informed that he will not be a part of the squad until further notice.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight Against Middlesbrough FC, FA Cup 2021-22?

Cristiano Ronaldo who was on a short vacation in Dubai has returned early to the squad and was seen sweating it out with the team. So it's very likely that Ronaldo might feature in the starting XI or playing XI against Middlesbrough FC, FA Cup 2021-22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2022 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).