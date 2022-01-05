London [UK], January 5 (ANI): Liverpool's EFL Cup semi-final, first-leg fixture with Arsenal on Thursday has been postponed, the Merseyside club confirmed.

The club's submission to have the fixture rescheduled has been approved by the EFL due to the increasing number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff. The latest round of testing on Tuesday returned a significant number of positives, including Pepijn Lijnders, who was due to take charge of the Reds at Emirates Stadium.

The outbreak has left Liverpool without a sufficient number of players and staff to fulfil the contest as originally scheduled.

As a result, the first leg of the last-four encounter will now be played at Anfield on January 13, kick-off 7.45pm GMT. The return will take place at Emirates Stadium on Thursday, January 20, also getting underway at 7.45pm.

"Liverpool Football Club would like to place on record its thanks to the EFL and Arsenal for their understanding, as well as supporters of both clubs, as we continue to navigate through this challenging period," Liverpool FC in a statement said. (ANI)

