Nottingham [UK], August 7 (ANI): England might have removed opening batsman KL Rahul in the final half-hour of the play but India need just 157 runs to win the first Test on Sunday.

India scored 52 runs after bundling out England in the third session. The visitors got off to a cautious start but eventually lost Rahul as Stuart Broad bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to dismiss the Indian batsman.

India bundled out England on 303 in the third session after Joe Root's classy ton in the second innings.

Root played an all-important innings before India fought back as Jasprit Bumrah picked five wickets. It was Bumrah's second five-wicket haul at Trent Bridge.

The England skipper came into bat when the hosts were struggling in the game.

In the second session, India picked three wickets but Root kept on scoring at a decent rate to keep England in the game.

In the first session, Dominic Sibley and Root gave England the lead after the hosts lost two wickets early on day four.

Resuming Day 4 at 25/0, England did not get off to an ideal start as Rory Burns (18) ended up losing his wicket to Mohammed Siraj in just the fifth over of the day and this brought Zak Crawley to the middle.

However, Crawley's (6) stay at the crease proved to be a short one as he was removed by Jasprit Bumrah and England was reduced to 46/2.

Skipper Joe Root then joined Dominic Sibley in the middle and both batsmen kept on moving the scoreboard slowly and steadily. The duo ensured that the hosts do not lose any more wickets before the lunch break.

Brief Scores: England 183 and 303; India 278 and 52/1 (KL Rahul 26, Cheteshwar Pujara 12*; Stuart Broad 1-18) (ANI)

