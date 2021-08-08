Tokyo, August 7: Team USA won the women's 4x400m relay gold with a big margin at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Saturday. The US quartet, featuring 400m hurdles gold and silver medalists Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad, 400m bronze winner Allyson Felix and 800m champion Athing Mu, finished the race in 3 minutes 16.85 seconds, well ahead of Poland who won silver with a national record of 3:20.53 and Jamaica in 3:21.24.

The victory also gives Felix her 11th Olympic medal and the seventh gold. A few minutes later, team USA won the men's 4X400m relay final in 2 minutes 55.70 seconds. The Netherlands came second with a new national record of 2:57.18. Botswana took bronze with 2:57.27, reports Xinhua.

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan claimed the women's 10,000m title in 29 minutes and 55.32 seconds. This is her second gold and third medal at Tokyo 2020, after she had won the 5,000m gold and 1,500m bronze. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Soccer: Brazil Beats Spain 2-1 in Extra Time To Retain Men’s Football Gold Medal.

"I am so happy and I cried during the medal ceremony. I actually realized that I am done, the Games are over," said Hassan.

Kalkidan Gezahegne of Bahrain settled for a silver with 29:56.18. Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia took bronze with 30:01.72.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won the men's 1500m final. Race favorite Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya was in the lead but Ingebrigtsen staged a late charge to overtake Cheruiyot and finish first with a new Olympic record of 3:28.32.

"I've been struggling with eating for the last couple of weeks because I have been waiting so long for this race. This is what you want as a professional runner. But at the same time, I have been dreaming of this for my whole life," said the 20-year-old Ingebrigtsen. 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games Highlights Day 15.

Cheruiyot won silver at 3:29.01 and Josh Kerr of Britain took bronze in a personal best of 3:29.05. Mariya Lasitskene of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) claimed women's high jump title by clearing 2.04 meters in her second attempt. Nicola McDermott of Australia failed to conquer 2.04m, and had to settle for a silver with 2.02m. Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine took bronze with 2.00m.

In Sapporo, Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir won women's marathon title with two hours, 27 minutes and 20 seconds. Her compatriot Brigid Kosgei finished second with 2:27:36. American runner Molly Seidel took bronze with 2:27:46.

