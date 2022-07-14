London [UK], July 14 (ANI): Ahead of the second ODI match of the three-match series against England, India star batter Virat Kohli warmed up in the nets.

It was speculated that Virat is yet to recover from the groin strain and might miss out on the second ODI as well. But the pictures of the batter, practising in the nets gave some hope to the fans.

Also Read | India Squad for West Indies T20Is: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal Miss Out; Ravi Ashwin Returns for Five-Match Series.

"Virat Kohli warming up in the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against England," tweeted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The former skipper could manage scores of only 11 and 20 in the fifth and final Test against Edgbaston and continued his bad performances in T20Is, where he could score only 12 runs in two innings.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Saudi Arabia Club Offer ?250 Million to Portuguese Star to Leave Manchester United This Summer.

Also, Kohli had a sub-par IPL 2022, in which he could score only 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73 and a sub-par strike rate of 115.98. He could score only two half-centuries in the tournament.

Coming to the ODI series against England, India have gained a leady by 1-0 after registering a win by 10 wickets in the first ODI.

Both the teams will be squaring off for the second ODI on Tuesday, here at the Lord's stadium. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)