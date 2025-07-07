Birmingham, Jul 6 (PTI) England on Sunday added pacer Gus Atkinson to their squad for the third Test match against India, starting at Lord's on Thursday.

After winning the series opener, the hosts were handed a demoralizing 336-run defeat in the second Test at Edgbaston, allowing India to level the five-match series 1-1.

England had opted for an unchanged XI in the second Test, but with the momentum now with the visitors, the team management may consider fresh options, including Atkinson, as they look to bounce back in the third Test.

Squad

Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

