India national cricket team speedster Akash Deep bowled a sensational delivery to dismiss England national cricket team ace batter Joe Root on Day 4 of the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. However, Joe Root's dismissal has sparked controversy, with some believing that the Indian speedster bowled a no-ball. Just before the stumps on Day 4, the right-arm speedster delivered a sensational delivery that shattered Joe Root's stumps. The wicket of Root put India on top as England lost three wickets at stumps on Day 4 while chasing a mammoth target of 608 runs. The controversy sparked when commentator Alison Mitchell stated that Akash Deep may have bowled a no-ball, which the umpire didn't see. Ben Stokes Wicket Video: Watch Washington Sundar Trap England Captain LBW During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston.

The commentator revealed that Akash Deep's back foot must have crossed the return crease on the side of the stumps near the bowling area. Alison Mitchell pointed out that the Indian seamer's delivery should be deemed illegal. Joe Root went back to the pavilion after scoring just six runs. “The delivery from Akash Deep — which we said was wide off the crease — his foot on the back crease is out. Looks like by about two inches. Maybe a little bit more. But comfortably. So his back foot, which needs to land within the line, just taps about two inches over the line. Not picked up!,” said Mitchell on BBC TMS.

Akash Deep Dismisses Joe Root During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025

𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 🥶#AkashDeep uproots #JoeRoot with a searing in-swinger, his second wicket puts England firmly on the back foot 🤩

What MCC Law Says Regarding the Akash Deep and Joe Root Controversy?

According to the MCC Laws, a bowler's foot should not touch the return crease at the bowler's end for the delivery to be deemed fair. If the bowler's foot touches the return crease, then it will be deemed as a no-ball. "For a delivery to be fair in respect of the feet, in the delivery stride (21.5.1) the bowler's back foot must land within and not touching the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery. (21.5.2) the bowler's front foot must land with some part of the foot, whether grounded or raised– on the same side of the imaginary line joining the two middle stumps as the return crease described in 21.5.1, and, – behind the popping crease," reads the MCC law book.

Usually, the backfoot no-balls are being checked by the third umpire, not the on-field umpire. In Akash Deep's controversial dismissal of veteran batter Joe Root, the third umpire didn't intervene to check whether the Indian seamer bowled a no-ball or not. The controversial incident during the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 has sparked debate in the cricketing world, with former cricketers sharing their opinions.

