BIRMINGHAM: "Every time I had the ball in my hand, her thoughts would cross my mind," said an emotional Akash Deep, dedicating his stellar performance in the second Test to his sister, who has been battling cancer for the past two months.

Akash Deep Dedicates Edgbaston Victory To His Sister Battling Cancer

Having taken 10 wickets in India's series-levelling 336-run victory at the Edgbaston, the 28-year-old Bengal speedster well and truly arrived on big stage with a performance of a lifetime on a track that has primarily been bowler's graveyard. "I have not spoken about this with anyone but two months back, my sister was diagnosed with cancer. She will be very happy with my performance and this will bring some smiles back.