London [UK], July 16 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday announced 15 player squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

The 15 players will make history as the first cricketers to represent England in the Commonwealth Games.

Also Read | WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022 in Guyana.

There are first international call-ups for teenagers Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp, while Issy Wong will get a chance to represent her country in her home city - having been named in England's T20 squad for the first time.

Head Coach Lisa Keightley said: "We have picked what we think is our best T20 squad. We have got one eye on taking our T20 game forward, but we do believe this squad gives us the best chance of success in the Commonwealth Games - and that's something to be really excited by."

Also Read | Virat Kohli Still Has a Lot of Cricket Left; He Has To Create Path for That, Says Kapil Dev.

"T20 cricket and women's cricket, in general, is evolving all the time - and in order to put ourselves in a position to win global tournaments we have to move forward with it, be aggressive, be dynamic and part of our selection is about embracing that. Similarly, we have selected players who are flexible, adaptable, fit in a number of roles and give us the most options for individual match-ups."

"It is really exciting that we have got so much competition for places. Obviously, it is hard for those that miss out, it's never nice to not be selected in a squad, but we are not accustomed to having to make such difficult decisions and they are part of the game and an indication of how much the game is progressing."

"We now have players across the domestic game putting their hand up for selection, which is testament to the regional game, and we have real strength in depth, and that's so important," concluded the coach.

Captain Heather Knight said: "It is such a massive opportunity for us and for the game to compete in the Commonwealth Games, especially on home soil."

"When you are younger you watch these multi-sport events but, as a cricketer, you do not imagine you will be out there representing Team England. It also gives us a brilliant chance to engage some young people in cricket who maybe haven't played or watched it before."

"It is a hugely exciting squad and for us as a group to have a chance to make history and be the first women's cricketers to medal at the Commonwealth Games is something that can really drive us forward."

The Commonwealth Games will be hosted at Edgbaston, with England's first fixture against Sri Lanka on Saturday, July 30. England has named the same 15-strong squad for the T20I series against South Africa, starting at Chelmsford on Thursday, July 21.

Squad: Heather Knight (Western Storm, captain), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers), Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds, vice-captain), Bryony Smith (South East Stars), Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)