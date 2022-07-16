The final ODI of the three-match series between West Indies (WI) and Bangladesh (BAN) will be played at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown Guyana and the final encounter will begin at 07:00 pm IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction for the 3rd One-Day face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. WI vs BAN 2nd ODI Video Highlights: Watch Bangladesh Seal Series Win Against Windies.

After being thrashed in the Test and T20 series, Bangladesh sealed the ODI series by winning consecutive two matches against West Indies, taking a 2-0 lead. In the second ODI on Wednesday, BAN invited WI to bat first. West Indies couldn't withstand the spin mayhem of Bangladesh as a result were toppled on 108 for all out in 35 overs. Mehidy Hasan's 4-wicket haul and Nasum Ahmed's 3 wickets dismantled the Caribbean batting line-up wholly. After Shai Hope's (18) and Kyle Mayers (17) dismissal wickets started falling like a house of cards. Bangladesh took just 20.4 overs in return to chase the target of 108 runs with losing just one wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto on 20 off 36 balls. Senior player Tamim Iqbal bashed a half-century in 62 balls which included 7 fours to help his side get over the winning line.

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Shai Hope (WI), Litton Das (BAN) could be the Wicket-keepers

WI vs BAN , Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN) could form the batters of our fantasy playing XI

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Romario Shepherd (WI), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Mahmudullah (BAN) are the all-rounders of the dream 11 prediction team

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shoriful Islam (BAN), Nasum Ahmed (BAN), Akeal Hosein (WI) could form our batting attack

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shai Hope (WI), Litton Das (BAN), Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Romario Shepherd (WI), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Mahmudullah (BAN), Shoriful Islam (BAN), Nasum Ahmed (BAN), Akeal Hosein (WI).

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) could be named as the captain of your WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Nasum Ahmed (BAN) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

