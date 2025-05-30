Birmingham [UK], May 30 (ANI): England's first white-ball game under Harry Brook as full-time limited-overs captain witnessed plenty of records being broken, as the Three Lions broke an 18-year world record to secure the highest team score without any century.

During the first ODI of a three-match series at Birmingham on Thursday, England outscored South Africa's 392/6 against Pakistan in 2007 to register a total of 400/8 in 50 overs, the highest-ever by a team without scoring a century. While for South Africa, all-rounder Jacques Kallis top-scored with 88, for England 18 years later, another all-rounder, Jacob Bethell top-scored with 82 in 53 balls, with eight fours and five sixes.

As per Wisden, England's previous highest ODI total without a ton was 365/9, coming against New Zealand in a chase of 399 runs in 2015. Eoin Morgan topped the run-charts for England with 88 in 47 balls, but they lost by 13 runs as per the D/L method.

England, criticised for their reckless hitting, displayed immense patience at the crease as they became the first-ever team to have all their top seven batters score at least 30 runs in a single ODI inning.

In the defence of 401 runs, England bundled out WI for 162, winning by 238 runs. This is England's second-highest victory in terms of runs. Their biggest win by runs is by 242 runs against Australia at Nottingham in June 2018. This victory against WI is their largest victory against the Windies.

Harry himself performed really well, scoring 58 in 45 balls, with five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 128.88. He also took five catches while fielding. He equalled the world record of South African legend Jonty Rhodes for most catches by a fielder in a single innings.

Brook, as a batter, gained new heights as he completed his 4,000 international runs. In 96 international games, he has scored 4,011 runs at an average of 43.12, with nine centuries and 21 fifties and the best score of 317. In 27 ODIs, he has made 874 runs at an average of 34.96, strike rate of 102.22, with a century and six fifties, with his best individual score being 110*.

Coming to the match, WI won the toss and opted to field first. A 64-run opening stand between Jamie Smith (37 in 24 balls, with seven fours) and Ben Duckett and a 73-run stand between Duckett (60 in 48 balls, with six fours and a six) and Joe Root started off things well for England.

Root (57 in 65 balls, with five fours), Brook (58 in 45 balls, with five fours and three sixes), Jos Buttler (37 in 32 balls, with three fours and a six), Bethell (82 in 53 balls, with eight fours and five sixes) and Will Jacks (39 in 24 balls, with five fours and a six) all chipped in to take England to 400/8 in 50 overs. A 98-run stand between Jacks and Bethell for the sixth wicket was the highlight.

Jayden Seales (4/84) was the top bowler for WI.

In the run-chase, WI was never really in contention and lost wickets regularly. Skipper Shai Hope (25 in 21 balls, with four boundaries) and Seales (29* in 14 balls, with two fours and three sixes) top scored as they were skittled out for 162 runs in 26.2 overs.

Jamie Overton (3/22) and Saqib Mahmood (3/32) were the top bowlers for England. Adil Rashid also picked up two wickets. Bethell took home the 'Player of the Match' for his knock of 82 and one wicket. (ANI)

